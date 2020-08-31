+ taxes & licensing
888-236-6602
170 Bloor St E, Oshwa, ON L1H 8T5
888-236-6602
+ taxes & licensing
Climb inside the 2015 Kia Soul! The safety you need and the features you want at a great price! This 4 door, 5 passenger hatchback has not yet reached the 130,000 kilometer mark! Kia prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a rear window wiper, air conditioning, and much more. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and an efficient 4 cylinder engine. Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
170 Bloor St E, Oshwa, ON L1H 8T5