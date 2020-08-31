Menu
2015 Kia Soul

127,810 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Need A Car Oshawa

888-236-6602

LX

LX

Location

170 Bloor St E, Oshwa, ON L1H 8T5

127,810KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5732595
  • Stock #: PX0847S
  • VIN: KNDJN2A22F7796705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,810 KM

Vehicle Description

Climb inside the 2015 Kia Soul! The safety you need and the features you want at a great price! This 4 door, 5 passenger hatchback has not yet reached the 130,000 kilometer mark! Kia prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a rear window wiper, air conditioning, and much more. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and an efficient 4 cylinder engine. Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

