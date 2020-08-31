Menu
2016 Nissan Altima

145,310 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Need A Car Oshawa

888-236-6602

2016 Nissan Altima

2016 Nissan Altima

2.5

2016 Nissan Altima

2.5

Location

Need A Car Oshawa

170 Bloor St E, Oshwa, ON L1H 8T5

888-236-6602

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

145,310KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5732598
  • Stock #: PW068452
  • VIN: 1N4AL3APXGN338842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,310 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 Nissan Altima! A great car and a great value! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan has not yet reached the 150,000 kilometer mark! All of the premium features expected of a Nissan are offered, including: 1-touch window functionality, a trip computer, and cruise control. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Map Lights
remote start
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
DUAL AIRBAG
Rear View Camera
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Need A Car Oshawa

Need A Car Oshawa

170 Bloor St E, Oshwa, ON L1H 8T5

