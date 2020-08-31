Menu
2017 Ford Edge

91,330 KM

Need A Car Oshawa

888-236-6602

2017 Ford Edge

2017 Ford Edge

SEL

2017 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Need A Car Oshawa

170 Bloor St E, Oshwa, ON L1H 8T5

888-236-6602

91,330KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5732604
  Stock #: PX0975RN
  VIN: 2FMPK4J96HBB85044

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 91,330 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ford won't be on the lot long! This is a technologically advanced vehicle for the sport-inclined driving enthusiast! It includes power seats, delay-off headlights, rear wipers, and cruise control. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Active Handling
Passenger Airbag
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Console
Cup Holder
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Wheel Drive
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Need A Car Oshawa

Need A Car Oshawa

170 Bloor St E, Oshwa, ON L1H 8T5

