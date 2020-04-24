Menu
2018 Nissan Qashqai

SL

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SL

Need A Car Oshawa

170 Bloor St E, Oshwa, ON L1H 8T5

888-236-6602

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,144KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4898631
  • Stock #: PW1502RC
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR9JW258508
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

This Nissan won't be on the lot long! This is an excellent vehicle at an affordable price! Top features include heated front seats, an outside temperature display, power moon roof, and more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Need A Car Oshawa

Need A Car Oshawa

170 Bloor St E, Oshwa, ON L1H 8T5

