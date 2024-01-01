$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
1956 Chevrolet Avalanche
(APACHE)
1956 Chevrolet Avalanche
(APACHE)
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa
2016 Mitsubishi RVR AWD 4dr CVT SE 230,822 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2009 Jeep Patriot FWD 4dr North 186,047 KM $5,871 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Frontier 4WD CREW CAB SWB AUTO PRO-4X 159,987 KM $20,871 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email DriveTown Ottawa
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-822-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
DriveTown Ottawa
613-822-2725
1956 Chevrolet Avalanche