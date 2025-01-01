1967 Other Other

$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BAAAAA
- Mileage 89,663 KM
Vehicle Description
1967 GMC OLDSMOBILE WOW LOW MILEAGE ! ONLY 89663 KM ! CLASSIC & WELL-PRESERVED – TIMELESS STYLE, STRONG PERFORMANCE, AND ICONIC DESIGN ! RARE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN A PIECE OF AUTOMOTIVE HISTORY ! PERFECT FOR COLLECTORS OR CLASSIC CAR ENTHUSIASTS – READY TO ENJOY OR SHOW OFF ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !
