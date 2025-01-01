Menu
<p>1967 GMC OLDSMOBILE WOW LOW MILEAGE ! ONLY 89663 KM ! CLASSIC & WELL-PRESERVED – TIMELESS STYLE, STRONG PERFORMANCE, AND ICONIC DESIGN ! RARE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN A PIECE OF AUTOMOTIVE HISTORY ! PERFECT FOR COLLECTORS OR CLASSIC CAR ENTHUSIASTS – READY TO ENJOY OR SHOW OFF ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !<br /><br /></p><p><strong>**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER**</strong><br /><br data-start=318 data-end=321 />DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE</p>

1967 Other Other

89,663 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
1967 Other Other

GM OLDSMOBILE

1967 Other Other

GM OLDSMOBILE

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,663KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 386697M116635

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # BAAAAA
  Mileage 89,663 KM

1967 GMC OLDSMOBILE WOW LOW MILEAGE ! ONLY 89663 KM ! CLASSIC & WELL-PRESERVED – TIMELESS STYLE, STRONG PERFORMANCE, AND ICONIC DESIGN ! RARE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN A PIECE OF AUTOMOTIVE HISTORY ! PERFECT FOR COLLECTORS OR CLASSIC CAR ENTHUSIASTS – READY TO ENJOY OR SHOW OFF ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !

**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER**

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

1967 Other Other