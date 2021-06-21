1976 Other Other

+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
I am selling a 1976 Anthony's 18 ft Berkley Jet boat with a place diverter controls, 455 oldsmobile V8 engine. Heads are ported and polished and 5 angle valve cut custom ground pw comp cam dual Edelbrock carbo offenhauser tunnel ram K&N air cleaner basset headers accel distributor ignition coil accel 8 mm ignition wires Holly electric fuel pump hardin steering trim and throttle cables z12 gauge alluminum fuel tanks custom paint with air brush flames bright white point on the bottom of the boat peasl white paint on the top of the boat includes a single axle 20 foot homemade boat trailer steel with new lights, new bearing cap on trailer and new tires.
