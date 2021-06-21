Menu
1976 Other Other

0 KM

Details Description

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

18 Foot Anthony Jet Boat V8

18 Foot Anthony Jet Boat V8

Location

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7379381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Personal Watercraft
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

I am selling a 1976 Anthony's 18 ft Berkley Jet boat with a place diverter controls, 455 oldsmobile V8 engine. Heads are ported and polished and 5 angle valve cut custom ground pw comp cam dual Edelbrock carbo offenhauser tunnel ram K&N air cleaner basset headers accel distributor ignition coil accel 8 mm ignition wires Holly electric fuel pump hardin steering trim and throttle cables z12 gauge alluminum fuel tanks custom paint with air brush flames bright white point on the bottom of the boat peasl white paint on the top of the boat includes a single axle 20 foot homemade boat trailer steel with new lights, new bearing cap on trailer and new tires.

**Please call 613-722-0852 for information to view the boat or details**

 

