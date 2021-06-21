1976 Other Other

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,999 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7379381

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Personal Watercraft

Fuel Type Gasoline

Passengers 4

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.