<p>Calling all classic car enthusiasts! 613 Rides is thrilled to offer a stunning 1988 Ford Mustang 2dr Convertible GT, a true icon of American automotive history. This timeless beauty boasts a sleek black exterior, a stylish dark grey interior, and a powerful 5L V8 engine thats sure to turn heads wherever you go.</p><p>This Mustang has been meticulously maintained and has a respectable 126,511 km on the odometer. Imagine yourself cruising down the open road with the top down, feeling the wind in your hair and the sun on your face. This classic convertible is ready to take you on countless adventures.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of the most exciting features of this 1988 Ford Mustang 2dr Convertible GT:</strong></p><ol><li><p><strong>Classic American Muscle:</strong> This Mustang exudes the timeless charm of a true American icon. With its sleek lines, powerful V8 engine, and legendary status, this car is a dream come true for classic car enthusiasts.</p></li><li><p><strong>Convertible Freedom:</strong> Enjoy the open-air thrill of a convertible. Take advantage of warm summer days and enjoy the freedom of the open road with the top down.</p></li><li><p><strong>Powerful V8 Engine:</strong> The 5L V8 engine delivers exhilarating performance, providing plenty of power for spirited driving and effortless cruising.</p></li><li><p><strong>Timeless Design:</strong> The 1988 Ford Mustang is known for its classic design, which still holds up today. This car is a timeless piece of automotive art.</p></li><li><p><strong>Low Mileage:</strong> With only 126,511 km on the odometer, this Mustang is in great shape and ready for many more years of enjoyment.</p></li></ol><p>Visit 613 Rides today to see this classic beauty in person. Dont miss out on the opportunity to own a piece of automotive history!</p><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

1988 Ford Mustang

126,511 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
12547148

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

+16135140544

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
126,511KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FABP45E1JF173174

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 126,511 KM

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Power Steering

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Leather Seats

Warranty Available

High Output

