1989 Volkswagen Golf...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 5 , 9 5 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10480707

10480707 Stock #: 5873

5873 VIN: WVWCA0151KK027946

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour White

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 5873

Mileage 115,950 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.