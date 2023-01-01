Menu
1989 Volkswagen Golf

115,950 KM

Details Description

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

613-722-0852

Cabriolet Karmann Edition

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

115,950KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10480707
  • Stock #: 5873
  • VIN: WVWCA0151KK027946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 115,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Are you ready to cruise in style and capture the essence of the '80s? Look no further! We present to you a classic 1989 Volkswagen Golf Cabriolet Karmann edition with just 115,965 kilometers on the odometer, and it's an automatic for your driving convenience. The Volkswagen Golf Cabriolet embodies the charm of the '80s era. Its iconic, retro design turns heads wherever it goes, and it's a testament to Volkswagen's commitment to quality craftsmanship. The retractable soft-top allows you to enjoy the wind in your hair and the sun on your face with the push of a button. Experience the joy of top-down driving in this classic convertible. It's not just a car; it's a piece of automotive history ready for a new adventure. Don't miss your chance to own this classic beauty!

Finance Disclaimer: Finance pricing on this website is for website display purpose only. Please contact our office to confirm final pricing. Although the intention is to capture current prices as of the date of publication, pricing is subject to change without notice, and may not be accurate or completely current. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Information provided at this site does not constitute a guarantee of available prices or financing rate. See dealer for actual prices, payment, and complete details.

We invite you to see this vehicle at Presley's Auto Showcase on Carling Avenue just west of Island Park Drive. Call us today to book a test drive.TAXES AND LICENSE FEES ARE EXTRA.Ask us about our NO CHARGE limited Powertrain Warranty. This is for a limited time only. **Some conditions do apply.This vehicle will come with an Ontario Safety or Quebec Inspection.If you are looking to finance a car, Presley's Auto Showcase is your Ottawa, Ontario source for speedy online credit approval at the best car financing rates possible. Presley's Auto Showcase can pre-approve your car loan, even if your good credit rating has been compromised because of bad credit, low credit score, bankruptcy, repossession, collections or late payments. We also specialize in fast car loans for those who are retired, self employed, divorced, new immigrants or students. Let the knowledgeable and helpful auto loan specialists at Presley's Auto Showcase give you the personal touch.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

