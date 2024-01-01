Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Significant rust on body panels. 1st gear is rough. </p>

1997 Jeep Wrangler

255,532 KM

Details Description Features

$2,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

1997 Jeep Wrangler

SE

Watch This Vehicle

1997 Jeep Wrangler

SE

Location

Kenny U-Pull

6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0

844-536-6987

  1. 11376974
  2. 11376974
  3. 11376974
  4. 11376974
  5. 11376974
  6. 11376974
  7. 11376974
  8. 11376974
  9. 11376974
Contact Seller

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
255,532KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1J4FY29P3VP548341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 255,532 KM

Vehicle Description

Significant rust on body panels. 1st gear is rough.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Body Side Mouldings
Tailgate Mountd Spare

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2017 Ford Explorer Platinum Awd for sale in Sherbrooke, QC
2017 Ford Explorer Platinum Awd 156,332 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE for sale in Sherbrooke, QC
2015 Hyundai Elantra SE 148,027 KM $6,500 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Chrysler Crossfire for sale in Sherbrooke, QC
2004 Chrysler Crossfire 70,848 KM $6,000 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ottawa

6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
1997 Jeep Wrangler