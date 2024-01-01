$2,300+ tax & licensing
1997 Jeep Wrangler
SE
1997 Jeep Wrangler
SE
Kenny U-Pull
6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0
844-536-6987
$2,300
+ taxes & licensing
Used
255,532KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1J4FY29P3VP548341
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 255,532 KM
Vehicle Description
Significant rust on body panels. 1st gear is rough.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Body Side Mouldings
Tailgate Mountd Spare
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Ottawa
6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0
