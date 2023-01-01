Menu
1998 Ford Club Wagon

293,397 KM

$2,600

+ tax & licensing
$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

1998 Ford Club Wagon

1998 Ford Club Wagon

XLT

1998 Ford Club Wagon

XLT

Kenny U-Pull

6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0

844-536-6987

$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

293,397KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10333338
  • Stock #: 19-23-067677-98
  • VIN: 1FMRE1164WHA86954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Medium Wedgewood Blue Met/Silver Met
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 293,397 KM

Vehicle Description

CEL codes P1299, P0103. Very soft brakes. ABS,TCS lights illuminated. Rare passenger van.

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Ottawa to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Windows  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Alloy Wheels  • Bench Seat  • Removable Seating&nbs...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ottawa

6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0

