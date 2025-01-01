$2,995+ tax & licensing
1998 Suzuki MARAUDER
VZ800
Location
613 Rides
2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
+16135140544
Certified
$2,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Standard
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Stock # BAD02
- Mileage 31,892 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a classic cruiser with a touch of vintage style? Look no further than this 1998 Suzuki Marauder VZ800, currently available at 613 Rides. This Burgundy beauty boasts a powerful 805cc V2 engine that delivers smooth and reliable performance, perfect for cruising down the open road. With only 31,892km on the odometer, this Marauder is ready for many more adventures.
The classic lines and comfortable riding position of this Marauder make it a true head-turner, while its black interior adds a touch of sophistication. Whether you're a seasoned rider or just starting out, this Suzuki is a great option for anyone looking for a reliable and stylish cruiser.
Here are five of the most sizzling features of this 1998 Suzuki Marauder VZ800:
- Classic Cruiser Style: The Marauder’s design is timeless and instantly recognizable, exuding a cool, laid-back vibe.
- Powerful 805cc V2 Engine: This engine provides smooth power delivery and a satisfying rumble, making every ride enjoyable.
- Low Mileage: With just 31,892km on the odometer, this Marauder is practically brand new, ensuring years of reliable riding.
- Comfortable Ride: The Marauder's ergonomic design and comfortable riding position make it perfect for long rides.
-
Come visit 613 Rides today and experience the classic charm of the Suzuki Marauder VZ800 for yourself.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
613 Rides
161351XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
