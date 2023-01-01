2002 Chevrolet Corvette

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 7 , 8 6 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10081803

10081803 Stock #: 23-0738A

23-0738A VIN: 1G1YY32G225132845

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 97,865 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.