Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2002 Chevrolet Corvette

97,865 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

Contact Seller
2002 Chevrolet Corvette

2002 Chevrolet Corvette

2DR CONV

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Chevrolet Corvette

2DR CONV

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
97,865KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10081803
  • Stock #: 23-0738A
  • VIN: 1G1YY32G225132845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 97,865 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2002 Chevrolet Corvette is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This convertible has 97,865 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 350HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5...
 13,485 KM
$60,999 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Rebel ...
 51,295 KM
$59,999 + tax & lic
2014 Buick Encore LE...
 103,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory