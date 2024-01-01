$17,500+ tax & licensing
2002 Ford Thunderbird
THUNDERBIRD CONVERTIBLE, AUTO, LEATHER, ULTRA CLEAN!!!
2002 Ford Thunderbird
THUNDERBIRD CONVERTIBLE, AUTO, LEATHER, ULTRA CLEAN!!!
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$17,500
+ taxes & licensing
145,211KM
Used
VIN 1FAHP60A32Y122257
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Whisper White
- Interior Colour Midnight Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 23-1144a
- Mileage 145,211 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Compare at $18025 - Myers Cadillac is just $17500!
JUST IN - 2002 FORD THUNDERBIRD CONVERTIBLE, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, AUTOMATIC, 3.9 V8, 258 HP, HARD TOP, SUPER CLEAN ONE OWNER VEHICLE!!! CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES. A MUST SEE!! PRICED LOWEST IN THE MARKET! GET IT WHILE YOU CAN
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front/rear stabilizer bar
Battery saver feature
17" x 7.5" painted cast aluminum wheels
Pwr 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Variable-assist pwr steering
68 litre fuel tank w/tethered cap
Bright tipped dual exhaust system
3.9L DOHC 32-VALVE ALL-ALLOY V8 ENGINE
17" mini spare wheel/tire
4-wheel independent SLA suspension
Interior
Rear Window Defroster
Security alarm system
Locking glove box
Luggage compartment carpeting/trim
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Cigarette lighter
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Carpeted floor mats
(2) cup holders
Visor vanity mirrors w/cover
Luggage compartment light
Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column
Bucket seats w/adjustable head restraints
6-way pwr driver seat w/manual lumbar adjustment
2-way pwr passenger seat
Center storage console w/leather-wrapped armrest
Deluxe carpeting
Pwr windows-inc: driver-side express down
Pwr decklid release w/auxiliary manual release behind driver seat
Delayed accessory pwr shut off
Speed control w/steering wheel-mounted controls
Air conditioning w/dual-zone automatic temp control
Windshield-mounted antenna
(2) pwr points
Storage shelf behind seats
Analog instrumentation-inc: tachometer, trip odometer
Audiophile sound system-inc: AM/FM stereo radio w/in-dash 6-disc CD changer, speed compensated volume control, (8) speakers, clock
Courtesy lighting w/theatre dimming-inc: foot-well, dual map, glove box
Exterior
Chrome Grille
Solar tinted glass
Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers
Pwr outside mirrors
Black cloth pwr top w/semi-soft foldable boot cover
Decorative hood scoop
Body-colour rocker moldings
Chrome windshield surround
Variable-delay auto on/off headlamps
Safety
3-point active restraint safety belts
Driver & front passenger Second Generation airbags
Front passenger airbag deactivation switch
LATCH child seat anchors/tethers on passenger seat
In-trunk safety release
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
$17,500
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2002 Ford Thunderbird