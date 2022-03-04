Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Honda Accord

140,004 KM

Details Description

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

Contact Seller
2003 Honda Accord

2003 Honda Accord

Sedan DX

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Honda Accord

Sedan DX

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

Contact Seller

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

140,004KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8620019
  • Stock #: XQ1919B
  • VIN: 1HGCM56143A815588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,004 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $7725 - Our Price is just $7500!

New Arrival! This 2003 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This sedan has 140,004 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2019 Nissan Sentra S...
 53,859 KM
$22,998 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota 4Runner ...
 47,458 KM
$49,998 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz B...
 153,703 KM
$6,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-2587

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory