2003 Honda Element

+ taxes & licensing
613-744-7090
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
1800 + TAX>>AS IS>>>All WHEEL DRIVE>>>AIR CONDITION ICE COLD>>>DRIVE AMAZING>>>>
AUTOMATIC, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, TINTED WINDOWS, PLEASE VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLE, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS, LOCATED EAST END OTTAWA, 1367 LABRIE AVE.
This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2