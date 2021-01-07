Menu
2003 Honda Element

364,338 KM

Details Description Features

$1,800

+ tax & licensing
$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

w/Y Pkg, AWD, AUTOMATIC, A/C

w/Y Pkg, AWD, AUTOMATIC, A/C

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

364,338KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 6601295
  • Stock #: 3L800471
  • VIN: 5J6YH285X3L800471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 364,338 KM

Vehicle Description

1800 + TAX>>AS IS>>>All WHEEL DRIVE>>>AIR CONDITION ICE COLD>>>DRIVE AMAZING>>>>

AUTOMATIC, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, TINTED WINDOWS, PLEASE VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLE, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS, LOCATED EAST END OTTAWA, 1367 LABRIE AVE.

 

This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Sun/Moonroof

