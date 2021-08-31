2003 Toyota 4Runner

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 0 , 1 8 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7991772

7991772 Stock #: P-6163A

P-6163A VIN: JTEBT17RX38003158

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P-6163A

Mileage 190,181 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Map Lights Integrated Garage Door Opener Front & rear cup holders Digital clock Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Remote Fuel Door Release Door Map Pockets Rear window defroster w/timer Leather-wrapped steering wheel Retained accessory pwr Carpeted floor mats Driver footrest Front seatback storage pockets Key lockout protection Side window defoggers Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Fabric headliner Simulated Leather Door Trim Overhead sunglasses storage compartment Cargo area tie-down rings Exterior Roof Rack full size spare tire Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Variable intermittent windshield wipers Intermittent rear window wiper/washer Illuminated running boards High solar energy absorbing glass Mechanical Stainless Steel exhaust system Engine Oil Cooler Front/rear stabilizer bars Independent double-wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Hood struts 2-speed transfer case Front tow hook Skid plates on engine, transfer case, fuel tank Transmission cooling Safety Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags Front & rear side curtain airbags Child seat anchor points 3-point seat belts in all positions Rear child protector door locks Trim Colour-keyed grille Colour-keyed body-side cladding & fender flares Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass Convenience Reflector-style halogen headlamps w/light control system Seating Rear 60/40 leather foldable split-bench seat w/adjustable outboard headrests Additional Features Passenger assist grips HD battery Variable pwr-assisted rack & pinion steering Full-floor carpeting gas-filled shock absorbers Rear step bumper w/protector Pwr windows-inc: driver one-touch up/down Interior driver assist reverse mirrors Auto easy-closer rear hatch Pwr tilt/slide moonroof w/sunshade Centre console w/locking upper & lower glove boxes Cargo area side storage compartents Front seat belt pretensioners/force limiters Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags (SRS) 4-spoke tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls Colour-keyed front/rear splash guards 17" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks Front/rear colour-keyed bumpers & door handles Pwr tailgate window w/auto up & jam protection Dual foldable colour-keyed pwr heated mirrors Pwr front ventilated disc/solid rear disc brakes Full-time four wheel drive Towing hitch w/7-pin wiring harness Metallic dash accents, illuminated ignition key bezel 87 litre fuel tank w/gas cap hanger Centre differential lock Dual-zone auto climate control-inc: clean air filter, rear seat heater ducts Rear tonneau cover for trunk/cargo access w/double decker cargo floor Warning lights-inc: tailgate open, door ajar, low fuel/washer fluid/oil level 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, OD cancel switch X-REAS sport suspension Instrumentaion-inc: multi-information display, tachometer,coolant/outside temp 4.7L DOHC SMPI 32-valve V8 engine-inc: variable valve timing w/intelligence 4-link rear air suspension w/coil springs P265/65R17 all-season SBR tires Premium JBL AM/FM stereo w/cassette/in-dash 6-CD changer-inc: Radio Data System (RDS), rear audio controls, 10 speakers, audio security system, diversity/glass imprinted antenna

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.