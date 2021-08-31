This 2003 Toyota 4Runner is for sale today in Ottawa. This SUV has 190,181 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 4.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Map Lights
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Remote Fuel Door Release
Door Map Pockets
Rear window defroster w/timer
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Retained accessory pwr
Carpeted floor mats
Driver footrest
Front seatback storage pockets
Key lockout protection
Side window defoggers
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Fabric headliner
Simulated Leather Door Trim
Overhead sunglasses storage compartment
Cargo area tie-down rings
Roof Rack
full size spare tire
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Illuminated running boards
High solar energy absorbing glass
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Engine Oil Cooler
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent double-wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Hood struts
2-speed transfer case
Front tow hook
Skid plates on engine, transfer case, fuel tank
Transmission cooling
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Child seat anchor points
3-point seat belts in all positions
Rear child protector door locks
Colour-keyed grille
Colour-keyed body-side cladding & fender flares
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
Reflector-style halogen headlamps w/light control system