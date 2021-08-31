Menu
2003 Toyota 4Runner

190,181 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

Limited

Location

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

190,181KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7991772
  • Stock #: P-6163A
  • VIN: JTEBT17RX38003158

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P-6163A
  • Mileage 190,181 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2003 Toyota 4Runner is for sale today in Ottawa. This SUV has 190,181 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 4.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Map Lights
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Remote Fuel Door Release
Door Map Pockets
Rear window defroster w/timer
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Retained accessory pwr
Carpeted floor mats
Driver footrest
Front seatback storage pockets
Key lockout protection
Side window defoggers
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Fabric headliner
Simulated Leather Door Trim
Overhead sunglasses storage compartment
Cargo area tie-down rings
Roof Rack
full size spare tire
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Illuminated running boards
High solar energy absorbing glass
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Engine Oil Cooler
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent double-wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Hood struts
2-speed transfer case
Front tow hook
Skid plates on engine, transfer case, fuel tank
Transmission cooling
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Child seat anchor points
3-point seat belts in all positions
Rear child protector door locks
Colour-keyed grille
Colour-keyed body-side cladding & fender flares
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
Reflector-style halogen headlamps w/light control system
Rear 60/40 leather foldable split-bench seat w/adjustable outboard headrests
Passenger assist grips
HD battery
Variable pwr-assisted rack & pinion steering
Full-floor carpeting
gas-filled shock absorbers
Rear step bumper w/protector
Pwr windows-inc: driver one-touch up/down
Interior driver assist reverse mirrors
Auto easy-closer rear hatch
Pwr tilt/slide moonroof w/sunshade
Centre console w/locking upper & lower glove boxes
Cargo area side storage compartents
Front seat belt pretensioners/force limiters
Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags (SRS)
4-spoke tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
Colour-keyed front/rear splash guards
17" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
Front/rear colour-keyed bumpers & door handles
Pwr tailgate window w/auto up & jam protection
Dual foldable colour-keyed pwr heated mirrors
Pwr front ventilated disc/solid rear disc brakes
Full-time four wheel drive
Towing hitch w/7-pin wiring harness
Metallic dash accents, illuminated ignition key bezel
87 litre fuel tank w/gas cap hanger
Centre differential lock
Dual-zone auto climate control-inc: clean air filter, rear seat heater ducts
Rear tonneau cover for trunk/cargo access w/double decker cargo floor
Warning lights-inc: tailgate open, door ajar, low fuel/washer fluid/oil level
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, OD cancel switch
X-REAS sport suspension
Instrumentaion-inc: multi-information display, tachometer,coolant/outside temp
4.7L DOHC SMPI 32-valve V8 engine-inc: variable valve timing w/intelligence
4-link rear air suspension w/coil springs
P265/65R17 all-season SBR tires
Premium JBL AM/FM stereo w/cassette/in-dash 6-CD changer-inc: Radio Data System (RDS), rear audio controls, 10 speakers, audio security system, diversity/glass imprinted antenna

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

