2004 Dodge Ram 1500 ...

613-596-1006
1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1
PRICE IS NON NEGOTIABLE. | We are not looking into what it needs to be certified. We are selling this vehicle un-certified. You will need to take it to a mechanic to get this vehicle certified. This vehicle is sold unfit and not mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may require repairs at buyers expense. However, we feel it's a great used vehicle for the discounted price! If you are looking for a used car for sale at a very affordable price, you got to go to Metro. Come see it and decide for yourself. Call 613 - 596 - 1006 to speak to a sales rep. If you are looking for a drivable and a very affordable vehicle don't miss this AS-IS DEAL. Ideal for anyone looking to get to point A to point B. Maybe you need a beater-car or you're heading on a road trip. Come see it before it's gone. Call us right now 613 - 596 - 1006
