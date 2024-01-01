$12,871+ tax & licensing
2004 Jeep TJ
2dr Sport 4WD
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,871
+ taxes & licensing
Used
232,214KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1J4FA49S44P782474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 232,214 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Email DriveTown Ottawa
2004 Jeep TJ