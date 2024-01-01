Menu
2004 Jeep TJ

232,214 KM

Details Features

$12,871

+ tax & licensing
2004 Jeep TJ

2dr Sport 4WD

2004 Jeep TJ

2dr Sport 4WD

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,871

+ taxes & licensing

Used
232,214KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1J4FA49S44P782474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 232,214 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
2004 Jeep TJ