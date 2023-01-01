Menu
2004 Pontiac Grand Am

230,538 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2004 Pontiac Grand Am

2004 Pontiac Grand Am

SE1

2004 Pontiac Grand Am

SE1

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

230,538KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9573028
  • Stock #: 23-9064A
  • VIN: 1G2NF52E24C231873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 230,538 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2004 Pontiac Grand Am is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This sedan has 230,538 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 3.4L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

