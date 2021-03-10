2005 Ford Mustang

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
+ taxes & licensing
Stunning condition PREMIUM LEATHER. Super low KMS & 5-Speed manual Black on black, leather seats, 17'' alloys, Shaker 500 Audio, leather wrapped steering, tinted glass, air conditioning, cruise control, rear spoiler, full power group incl power adjustable seat, fog lights and keyless entry with remote trunk release. We have Ottawa's best selection and GUARANTEED lowest prices. We will BEAT any advertised price. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, GT
