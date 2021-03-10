Menu
2005 Ford Mustang

91,567 KM

$14,427

+ tax & licensing
$14,427

+ taxes & licensing

2005 Ford Mustang

2005 Ford Mustang

GT V8 PREMIUM | LEATHER | 91,000km

2005 Ford Mustang

GT V8 PREMIUM | LEATHER | 91,000km

$14,427

+ taxes & licensing

91,567KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6729983
  Stock #: 210207
  VIN: 1ZVFT82H555163995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 210207
  • Mileage 91,567 KM

Vehicle Description

Stunning condition PREMIUM LEATHER. Super low KMS &  5-Speed manual Black on black,  leather seats, 17'' alloys, Shaker 500 Audio, leather wrapped steering, tinted glass, air conditioning, cruise control, rear spoiler, full power group incl power adjustable seat, fog lights and keyless entry with remote trunk release. We have Ottawa's best selection and GUARANTEED lowest prices. We will BEAT any advertised price. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, GT

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Digital clock
Rear Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

