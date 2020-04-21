Menu
Account
Sign In

2005 Toyota Camry

SE A/C CRUISE POWER GROUP ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Toyota Camry

SE A/C CRUISE POWER GROUP ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 4895739
  2. 4895739
  3. 4895739
  4. 4895739
  5. 4895739
  6. 4895739
  7. 4895739
  8. 4895739
  9. 4895739
  10. 4895739
  11. 4895739
  12. 4895739
  13. 4895739
  14. 4895739
  15. 4895739
  16. 4895739
  17. 4895739
  18. 4895739
  19. 4895739
  20. 4895739
  21. 4895739
  22. 4895739
  23. 4895739
  24. 4895739
  25. 4895739
  26. 4895739
  27. 4895739
  28. 4895739
  29. 4895739
Contact Seller

$1,645

+ taxes & licensing

  • 271,736KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4895739
  • Stock #: NC200196
  • VIN: JTDBE32K553029963
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Manual / Standard

5 Speed with air conditioning, cruise control, power group, alloy wheels, rear spoiler, leather wrapped steering, AM/FM/CD, automatic headlamps, power lumbar support and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Fresh trade-in....We are OVERSTOCKED !!! We need to move 30 cars this week. The boss said to drop the prices and send them to new homes. We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer This vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense.We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Cloth Interior
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2012 Volkswagen Golf...
 126,301 KM
$9,762 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey G...
 20,335 KM
$23,987 + tax & lic
2015 Honda CR-V Tour...
 185,458 KM
$16,742 + tax & lic
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Send A Message