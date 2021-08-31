Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Toyota Camry

116,983 KM

Details Description Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2005 Toyota Camry

2005 Toyota Camry

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Toyota Camry

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 7646236
  2. 7646236
  3. 7646236
  4. 7646236
  5. 7646236
  6. 7646236
  7. 7646236
  8. 7646236
  9. 7646236
  10. 7646236
  11. 7646236
  12. 7646236
  13. 7646236
  14. 7646236
  15. 7646236
  16. 7646236
  17. 7646236
  18. 7646236
  19. 7646236
  20. 7646236
Contact Seller

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

116,983KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7646236
  • Stock #: 00872A
  • VIN: 4T1BE32K45U557077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 00872A
  • Mileage 116,983 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Front Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Power Windows
Air Condition
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2005 Toyota Camry
 116,983 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic
2015 Acura TLX 4dr S...
 107,854 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2015 Infiniti QX60 A...
 123,605 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory