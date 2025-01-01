$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2005 Volkswagen Jetta Wagon
GLS
2005 Volkswagen Jetta Wagon
GLS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
431,460KM
VIN WVWSR61J65W022582
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-1199B
- Mileage 431,460 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2005 Volkswagen Jetta Wagon is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This wagon has 431,460 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 100HP 1.9L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
This wagon has 431,460 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 100HP 1.9L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Rear Window Defroster
Front/rear floor mats
Seat belt reminder & fuel cap seal warning
Remote trunk/fuel filler door releases
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Illuminated lockable glove box
Front door storage pockets w/rubber liners
Mirror control pad w/joystick control
Front seatback storage pockets
Pollen/dust filter
Fully reclining heated front bucket seats w/adjustable headrests
Valet key
Covered illuminated visor vanity mirrors
(4) cargo tie-down hooks
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
55 litre fuel tank
Exterior
Roof Rails
Body-colour door handles
Chrome front grille
Tinted green glass
Body-colour pwr heated mirrors
P195/65HR15 all-season tires
Full-size spare tire/steel wheel
Safety
Child safety rear door locks
3-point seat belts for all seating positions w/emergency locking retractors
Collapsible steering column
Anti-intrusion side-impact door beams
Rear child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
Driver/front passenger seat-mounted side-impact airbags
Driver/front passenger airbag supplemental restraint system
Front safety belt height adjusters
Dual-tone horn
Front safety belt pretensioners/load limiters
Powertrain
1.9L SOHC EFI I4 turbo-diesel engine
Engine Braking Control (EBC)
Convenience
Headlights-on warning tone
2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers w/heated front windshield washer nozzles
Centre console & trunk-mounted auxiliary pwr outlets
Suspension
Independent torsion beam axle rear suspension
Front/rear coil springs/telescopic shock absorbers/stabilizer bars
Comfort
Rear heating/air conditioning ducts
Media / Nav / Comm
Black roof-mounted whip antenna
Premium AM/FM stereo w/cassette/CD player-inc: (8) speakers
Seating
60/40 split folding rear seat w/height-adjustable headrests
Additional Features
80 amp/hr battery
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes (vented front)
Front seat height adjustment
4-spoke padded steering wheel w/height-adjustable/telescopic steering column
Front/rear integrated armrests in door panels
Open door warning/courtesy lights
Dome light w/time delay
(2) front/(2) rear reading lights
(4) passenger assist handles
Fully-lined carpeted luggage compartment w/light
70-amp alternator
Folding front centre armrest w/storage compartment
(2) front/(1) rear cupholders
Theft-deterrent steering column
Anti-theft audible/visible vehicle alarm system
Moulded door trim w/velour inserts
Centre sunvisor over rearview mirror
Cargo compartment sliding cover
15" x 6" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
CD changer preparation-inc: wiring harness, mounting shelf in trunk
Backlit instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, fuel/temp gauges, low fuel/washer fluid warning lights, digital clock
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2019 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION 145,574 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Qashqai AWD S - Heated Seats - NissanConnect 68,181 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Tundra SR5 - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 87,458 KM $50,076 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2005 Volkswagen Jetta Wagon