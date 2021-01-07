Menu
2006 Acura TSX

278,424 KM

$1,695

+ tax & licensing
$1,695

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2006 Acura TSX

2006 Acura TSX

LEATHER | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

2006 Acura TSX

LEATHER | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$1,695

+ taxes & licensing

278,424KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6553264
  Stock #: NC210105
  VIN: JH4CL96866C800412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 278,424 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded Black on Beige heated leather interior, driver memory system, sunroof, auto-dimming rear view mirror, universal garage door opener, cruise control, 17'' alloy wheels, dual climate control, full power group incl power seats, AM/FM/CD, lather wrapped steering, wood trim interior, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Fresh trade-in....We are OVERSTOCKED !!! We need to move 30 cars this week. The boss said to drop the prices and send them to new homes. We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer This vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tachometer
CD Player
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

