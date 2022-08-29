Menu
2006 BMW M5

111,885 KM

Details

$36,495

+ tax & licensing
Rev Motors

613-791-3000

V10 | 500HP | Sunroof | Bluetooth

Location

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

613-791-3000

111,885KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9026470
  Stock #: 1343
  VIN: WBSNB93546B584517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 111,885 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 BMW M5 | 500HP | 10 Cyl | Sunroof | Red Leather | Bluetooth

Silver Grey Metallic Exterior | Red Leather Interior | Alloy Wheels | Front Power Seats | Rear Climate Control | Rear Auxiliary Port | Voice Control | Bluetooth Connection | CD Player | Front Heated Seats | Parking Aid | Power Locks and Windows | Sunroof | Cruise Control | Push Button Start | Park Distance Control | M Steering Wheel | M Rear Spoiler | Heated Seats | Xenon Lights | Adaptive Headlights | Light Package and much more.


*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***


*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***


RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca


a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!


CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road.  We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!


Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!

Rev Motors

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

