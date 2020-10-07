Menu
2006 Buick Allure

98,562 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2006 Buick Allure

2006 Buick Allure

CXL

2006 Buick Allure

CXL

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

98,562KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5957244
  Stock #: 20-6114A
  VIN: 2G4WJ582861305989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,562 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2006 Buick Allure is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This sedan has 98,562 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
rear window defogger
Solar Ray tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire
Front & rear floor mats w/carpeted inserts
Halogen composite headlamps w/flash-to-pass & twilight sentinel
Front & Rear Inflatable Side Head Curtain Air Bags
Dual note horn
Child security rear door locks
3-point seat belts in all seating positions
Rear seat lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Rear seat heater ducts
Split folding rear seat w/centre armrest & dual cupholders
Body-colour body-side mouldings
Chrome surround grille w/graphite coloured accents
Rear window antenna
Pollen air filtration system
Dual zone automatic air conditioning w/individual driver & front passenger settings
Cargo Net
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
lockout protection
Content theft system
Internal manual trunk release handle
Front seatback map pockets
P225/60R16 all-season BSW tires
Steering wheel mounted cruise control
64 litre fuel tank
Day & night rearview mirror
Brake & transmission shift interlock
Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensing system
Variable intermittent flat blade windshield wipers w/wet arm
Retained accessory pwr for windows & radio
Front & rear passenger assist handles
4-spoke steering wheel
Pwr windows w/driver side express-down & passenger lockout feature
PASS-Key III+ theft deterrent system w/immobilizer & double cut single key
3.8L SFI V6 "3800 Series III" engine-inc: electronic throttle control
690 CCA battery w/rundown protection
4-wheel independent premium ride suspension
Single stainless steel exhaust
Dual extendable covered visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Pwr 4-wheel Bosch disc brakes
Lighting-inc: glovebox, trunk, delayed entry exit w/theatre dimming, rear courtesy, front footwell, front map lights
Analog instrumentation-inc: speedometer, temp & fuel gauge, tachometer, trip odometer, door & trunk ajar, washer fluid level & oil life monitor
Driver information system-inc: 5 button language selection, personalization features, fuel data centre
Quiet Tuning-inc: laminated front side door glass & windshield, quiet laminated steel, enhanced exhaust tuning, enhanced melt on deadeners, increased use of acoustic materials

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

