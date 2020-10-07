2006 Buick Allure

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Windows rear window defogger Solar Ray tinted glass Convenience Compact Spare Tire Front & rear floor mats w/carpeted inserts Halogen composite headlamps w/flash-to-pass & twilight sentinel Safety Front & Rear Inflatable Side Head Curtain Air Bags Dual note horn Child security rear door locks 3-point seat belts in all seating positions Rear seat lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Seating Rear seat heater ducts Split folding rear seat w/centre armrest & dual cupholders Trim Body-colour body-side mouldings Chrome surround grille w/graphite coloured accents Media / Nav / Comm Rear window antenna Comfort Pollen air filtration system Dual zone automatic air conditioning w/individual driver & front passenger settings

Additional Features Cargo Net CHROME DOOR HANDLES lockout protection Content theft system Internal manual trunk release handle Front seatback map pockets P225/60R16 all-season BSW tires Steering wheel mounted cruise control 64 litre fuel tank Day & night rearview mirror Brake & transmission shift interlock Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensing system Variable intermittent flat blade windshield wipers w/wet arm Retained accessory pwr for windows & radio Front & rear passenger assist handles 4-spoke steering wheel Pwr windows w/driver side express-down & passenger lockout feature PASS-Key III+ theft deterrent system w/immobilizer & double cut single key 3.8L SFI V6 "3800 Series III" engine-inc: electronic throttle control 690 CCA battery w/rundown protection 4-wheel independent premium ride suspension Single stainless steel exhaust Dual extendable covered visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Pwr 4-wheel Bosch disc brakes Lighting-inc: glovebox, trunk, delayed entry exit w/theatre dimming, rear courtesy, front footwell, front map lights Analog instrumentation-inc: speedometer, temp & fuel gauge, tachometer, trip odometer, door & trunk ajar, washer fluid level & oil life monitor Driver information system-inc: 5 button language selection, personalization features, fuel data centre Quiet Tuning-inc: laminated front side door glass & windshield, quiet laminated steel, enhanced exhaust tuning, enhanced melt on deadeners, increased use of acoustic materials

