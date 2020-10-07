This 2006 Buick Allure is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This sedan has 98,562 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra. Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o