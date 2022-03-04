Menu
2006 Buick Lucerne

146,116 KM

Details Description

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

2006 Buick Lucerne

2006 Buick Lucerne

CXL SOLD AS IS

2006 Buick Lucerne

CXL SOLD AS IS

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

146,116KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8651368
  • Stock #: 22-1516C
  • VIN: 1G4HD57216U157643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,116 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $2060 - Our Price is just $2000!

New Arrival! This 2006 Buick Lucerne is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This sedan has 146,116 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 197HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

