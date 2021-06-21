2006 Chevrolet Colorado

+ taxes & licensing
613-233-3437
169 Lebreton St. N., Ottawa, ON K1R 7H7
613-233-3437
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
FRESH TRADE! HIGHWAY KMS, VERY NICE TRUCK... FULLY LOADED... YOU WILL NOT FIND A BETTER TRUCK FOR THIS PRICE... CALL US OR COME IN TODAY 169 LEBRETON ST. N. OTTAWA.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
169 Lebreton St. N., Ottawa, ON K1R 7H7