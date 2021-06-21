Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Chevrolet Colorado

340,806 KM

Details Description Features

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

MB Auto

613-233-3437

Contact Seller
2006 Chevrolet Colorado

2006 Chevrolet Colorado

4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Chevrolet Colorado

4x4

Location

MB Auto

169 Lebreton St. N., Ottawa, ON K1R 7H7

613-233-3437

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

340,806KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7379378
  • VIN: 1gcdt136x68188485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 340,806 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH TRADE! HIGHWAY KMS, VERY NICE TRUCK... FULLY LOADED... YOU WILL NOT FIND A BETTER TRUCK FOR THIS PRICE...  CALL US OR COME IN TODAY 169 LEBRETON ST. N. OTTAWA.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Privacy Glass
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MB Auto

2006 Chevrolet Color...
 340,806 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 104,203 KM
$13,950 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Silve...
 200,424 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic

Email MB Auto

MB Auto

MB Auto

169 Lebreton St. N., Ottawa, ON K1R 7H7

Call Dealer

613-233-XXXX

(click to show)

613-233-3437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory