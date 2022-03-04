2006 Chevrolet Corvette

$34,995 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 9 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8477373

8477373 Stock #: 01552

01552 VIN: 1G1YY36U665106383

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 01552

Mileage 97,950 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features Automatic RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.