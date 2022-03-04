Menu
2006 Chevrolet Impala

178,488 KM

Details Description

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

LT | 16IN ALLOYS | SUNROOF | REMOTE START

LT | 16IN ALLOYS | SUNROOF | REMOTE START

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

178,488KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8596916
  • Stock #: 220594
  • VIN: 2G1WT58NX69436151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220594
  • Mileage 178,488 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet Impala is a great value! Offering features such as 16-inch alloy wheels, sunroof, remote start, cruise control, power windows, power locks, power adjustable mirrors, power adjustable seat, auto headlights, garage door opener, air conditioning and OnStar! We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, This vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'. 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

