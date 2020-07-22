Menu
2006 Ford Ranger

0 KM

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2006 Ford Ranger

2006 Ford Ranger

XL, AUTOMATIC, 4 CYL, 131 KM

2006 Ford Ranger

XL, AUTOMATIC, 4 CYL, 131 KM

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5391539
  • Stock #: 6PA47942
  • VIN: 1FTYR10D86PA47942

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Fair Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 6PA47942
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

4900 + TAX + LICENSING>>>>>ACCIDENT FREE>>>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>>>

Low mileage, 4 cylinders, Automatic, 131 kms. Please visit our site at ronysautosales.com for a variety of vehicles contact information and directions, located in East end Ottawa, 1367 Labrie ave

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
AM/FM Radio
Split Bench Seat
Steel Wheels
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire

Email Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

