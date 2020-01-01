Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Infiniti G35

198,876 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

Contact Seller
2006 Infiniti G35

2006 Infiniti G35

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Infiniti G35

Luxury

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

198,876KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6306678
  • Stock #: 20-9196A
  • VIN: JNKCV51F36M601031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 198,876 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2006 INFINITI G35 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This sedan has 198,876 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Rear Reading Lamps
Front/rear cup holders
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Fine vision instrumentation gauges
Illuminated Entry System
Rear Window Defroster
Front/rear crumple zones
Child safety rear door locks
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Front/rear side curtain airbags
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Front fog lights
Titanium tint grille
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Colour-keyed bumpers
Colour-keyed body-side mouldings
Dual digital trip odometer
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions
Coat hooks
Brake shift interlock
76 litre fuel tank
Illuminated emergency inside trunk release
Front seatback map pockets
Front seat belt pretensioners w/load limiters
Rear seat heater vents
Engine-speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Full size spare tire w/aluminum wheel
Pwr 4-wheel vented disc brakes
Dual chrome exhaust finishers
Retained accessory pwr for windows
Pwr trunk/fuel-filler door releases
Vehicle security audible alarm system
Rear window in-glass diversity antenna
Dual front overhead map lamps
Front overhead sunglasses holder
Driver/front passenger dual-stage supplemental airbags
Dual front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
Front/rear 3-point seat belts w/front height-adjustable seat belts
LATCh child seat tether provisions
Colour-keyed side sill extensions
Dual colour-keyed pwr heated mirrors
Heat & ultraviolet reducing glass
Outboard passenger assist handles
Leather/aluminum shift lever
Continuously variable valve timing control system (CVTCS)
Xenon high intensity discharge low beam headlamps w/auto-on/off feature
Dual upper/lower glove box
Upper dash storage compartment
Rear bench seat w/fold-down armrest, locking trunk pass-through
Warning chimes-inc: headlight, key-in-ignition
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 aluminum engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, manual shift mode
Electronic limited slip rear differential
Front/rear independent multi-link suspension
P215/55VR17 all-season performance tires
17" 7-spoke aluminum-alloy wheels
Leather heated 8-way pwr driver/4-way pwr passenger front bucket seats w/driver seat adjustable lumbar support, active headrests
Multi-information display-inc: outside temp display, A/C, compass, clock
222-watt Bose audio system-inc: AM/FM stereo, 6-disc in-dash CD changer, (7) speakers, radio data system (RDS)
Aluminum trim on console, door armrests

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2021 Volkswagen Atla...
 8,000 KM
$51,636 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equin...
 109,975 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 48,903 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory