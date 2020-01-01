2006 Infiniti G35

Convenience
INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Fine vision instrumentation gauges
Safety
Child safety rear door locks
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Additional Features
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Colour-keyed body-side mouldings
Dual digital trip odometer
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions
Illuminated emergency inside trunk release
Front seatback map pockets
Front seat belt pretensioners w/load limiters
Engine-speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Full size spare tire w/aluminum wheel
Pwr 4-wheel vented disc brakes
Dual chrome exhaust finishers
Retained accessory pwr for windows
Pwr trunk/fuel-filler door releases
Vehicle security audible alarm system
Rear window in-glass diversity antenna
Dual front overhead map lamps
Front overhead sunglasses holder
Driver/front passenger dual-stage supplemental airbags
Dual front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
Front/rear 3-point seat belts w/front height-adjustable seat belts
LATCh child seat tether provisions
Colour-keyed side sill extensions
Dual colour-keyed pwr heated mirrors
Heat & ultraviolet reducing glass
Outboard passenger assist handles
Leather/aluminum shift lever
Continuously variable valve timing control system (CVTCS)
Xenon high intensity discharge low beam headlamps w/auto-on/off feature
Dual upper/lower glove box
Upper dash storage compartment
Rear bench seat w/fold-down armrest, locking trunk pass-through
Warning chimes-inc: headlight, key-in-ignition
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 aluminum engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, manual shift mode
Electronic limited slip rear differential
Front/rear independent multi-link suspension
P215/55VR17 all-season performance tires
17" 7-spoke aluminum-alloy wheels
Leather heated 8-way pwr driver/4-way pwr passenger front bucket seats w/driver seat adjustable lumbar support, active headrests
Multi-information display-inc: outside temp display, A/C, compass, clock
222-watt Bose audio system-inc: AM/FM stereo, 6-disc in-dash CD changer, (7) speakers, radio data system (RDS)
Aluminum trim on console, door armrests
