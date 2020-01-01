2006 Infiniti G35

Vehicle Features

Powertrain All Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Convenience INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS Rear Reading Lamps Front/rear cup holders HomeLink universal garage door opener Fine vision instrumentation gauges Comfort Illuminated Entry System Windows Rear Window Defroster Safety Front/rear crumple zones Child safety rear door locks Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Front/rear side curtain airbags Power Options (2) 12V pwr outlets Exterior Front fog lights Trim Titanium tint grille

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front/rear stabilizer bars Colour-keyed bumpers Colour-keyed body-side mouldings Dual digital trip odometer Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions Coat hooks Brake shift interlock 76 litre fuel tank Illuminated emergency inside trunk release Front seatback map pockets Front seat belt pretensioners w/load limiters Rear seat heater vents Engine-speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering Full size spare tire w/aluminum wheel Pwr 4-wheel vented disc brakes Dual chrome exhaust finishers Retained accessory pwr for windows Pwr trunk/fuel-filler door releases Vehicle security audible alarm system Rear window in-glass diversity antenna Dual front overhead map lamps Front overhead sunglasses holder Driver/front passenger dual-stage supplemental airbags Dual front seat-mounted side-impact airbags Front/rear 3-point seat belts w/front height-adjustable seat belts LATCh child seat tether provisions Colour-keyed side sill extensions Dual colour-keyed pwr heated mirrors Heat & ultraviolet reducing glass Outboard passenger assist handles Leather/aluminum shift lever Continuously variable valve timing control system (CVTCS) Xenon high intensity discharge low beam headlamps w/auto-on/off feature Dual upper/lower glove box Upper dash storage compartment Rear bench seat w/fold-down armrest, locking trunk pass-through Warning chimes-inc: headlight, key-in-ignition 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 aluminum engine 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, manual shift mode Electronic limited slip rear differential Front/rear independent multi-link suspension P215/55VR17 all-season performance tires 17" 7-spoke aluminum-alloy wheels Leather heated 8-way pwr driver/4-way pwr passenger front bucket seats w/driver seat adjustable lumbar support, active headrests Multi-information display-inc: outside temp display, A/C, compass, clock 222-watt Bose audio system-inc: AM/FM stereo, 6-disc in-dash CD changer, (7) speakers, radio data system (RDS) Aluminum trim on console, door armrests

