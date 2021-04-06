Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Lexus ES 330

246,257 KM

Details Description Features

$4,996

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,996

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2006 Lexus ES 330

2006 Lexus ES 330

HEATED/COOLED SEATS | MEMORY SYSTEM | LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Lexus ES 330

HEATED/COOLED SEATS | MEMORY SYSTEM | LEATHER

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 6980648
  2. 6980648
  3. 6980648
  4. 6980648
  5. 6980648
  6. 6980648
  7. 6980648
  8. 6980648
  9. 6980648
  10. 6980648
  11. 6980648
  12. 6980648
  13. 6980648
  14. 6980648
  15. 6980648
  16. 6980648
  17. 6980648
  18. 6980648
  19. 6980648
  20. 6980648
  21. 6980648
  22. 6980648
  23. 6980648
  24. 6980648
  25. 6980648
  26. 6980648
  27. 6980648
  28. 6980648
  29. 6980648
  30. 6980648
  31. 6980648
  32. 6980648
  33. 6980648
Contact Seller

$4,996

+ taxes & licensing

246,257KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6980648
  • Stock #: NC210333
  • VIN: JTHBA30G265146334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # NC210333
  • Mileage 246,257 KM

Vehicle Description

Luxury + Appearance Package. Very well equipped with heated and cooled leather seats, memory system, sunroof, rear window power sunshade, automatic High Intensity Discharge headlamps, alloy wheels, fog lights, rain sensing wipers, dual climate control, full power group incl power seats, AM/FM/CD with USB/aux inputs, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Fresh trade-in....We are OVERSTOCKED !!! We need to move 30 cars this week. The boss said to drop the prices and send them to new homes. We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer This vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2011 Subaru Outback ...
 190,428 KM
$4,469 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sportage On...
 35,275 KM
$20,852 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 75,436 KM
$17,964 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory