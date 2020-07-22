This 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This sedan has 192,257 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra. Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tilt Steering Column
Front/rear floor mats w/carpeted inserts
rear window defogger
Solar Ray tinted glass
Brake/transmission shift interlock
Front vented/rear solid disc brakes
Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)
Pwr steering
Rear window antenna
60/40 split-folding rear seat
PASS Key III+ vehicle theft deterrent system
3-spoke steering wheel
lockout protection
Content theft system
Steering wheel mounted cruise control
64 litre fuel tank
Grey fascia lower accents
Dual body-coloured pwr mirrors
Reconfigurable 3-button driver info system
Pwr windows w/driver-side express down & lockout feature