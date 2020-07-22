2006 Pontiac Grand Prix

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Convenience Tilt Steering Column Front/rear floor mats w/carpeted inserts Windows rear window defogger Solar Ray tinted glass Safety Brake/transmission shift interlock Front vented/rear solid disc brakes Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) Power Options Pwr steering Media / Nav / Comm Rear window antenna Seating 60/40 split-folding rear seat Security PASS Key III+ vehicle theft deterrent system

Additional Features 3-spoke steering wheel lockout protection Content theft system Steering wheel mounted cruise control 64 litre fuel tank Grey fascia lower accents Dual body-coloured pwr mirrors Reconfigurable 3-button driver info system Pwr windows w/driver-side express down & lockout feature Theftlock II programmable radio theft protection Variable intermittent wet-arm/flat blade windshield wipers Driver/front passenger frontal dual stage airbags w/passenger sensing system 3-point seat belts in all rear seating positions 3.8L SFI V6 3800 Series III engine-inc: electronic throttle control Stainless steel single exhaust system Composite halogen headlamps-inc: automatic light control, flash-to-pass Floor console-inc: (2) cup holders & dual auxiliary pwr outlets, storage bin Instrumentation-inc: coolant temp, fuel, tachometer, oil life monitor Lighting-inc: courtesy lamps w/delay, exit lighting, theatre dimming & trunk 680 CCA battery w/rundown protection Front/rear direct-acting stabilizer bars Touring ride suspension

