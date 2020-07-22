Menu
2006 Pontiac Grand Prix

192,257 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2006 Pontiac Grand Prix

2006 Pontiac Grand Prix

4DR SDN

2006 Pontiac Grand Prix

4DR SDN

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

192,257KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5606424
  • Stock #: 20-9209A
  • VIN: 2G2WP552861290860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 192,257 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This sedan has 192,257 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tilt Steering Column
Front/rear floor mats w/carpeted inserts
rear window defogger
Solar Ray tinted glass
Brake/transmission shift interlock
Front vented/rear solid disc brakes
Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)
Pwr steering
Rear window antenna
60/40 split-folding rear seat
PASS Key III+ vehicle theft deterrent system
3-spoke steering wheel
lockout protection
Content theft system
Steering wheel mounted cruise control
64 litre fuel tank
Grey fascia lower accents
Dual body-coloured pwr mirrors
Reconfigurable 3-button driver info system
Pwr windows w/driver-side express down & lockout feature
Theftlock II programmable radio theft protection
Variable intermittent wet-arm/flat blade windshield wipers
Driver/front passenger frontal dual stage airbags w/passenger sensing system
3-point seat belts in all rear seating positions
3.8L SFI V6 3800 Series III engine-inc: electronic throttle control
Stainless steel single exhaust system
Composite halogen headlamps-inc: automatic light control, flash-to-pass
Floor console-inc: (2) cup holders & dual auxiliary pwr outlets, storage bin
Instrumentation-inc: coolant temp, fuel, tachometer, oil life monitor
Lighting-inc: courtesy lamps w/delay, exit lighting, theatre dimming & trunk
680 CCA battery w/rundown protection
Front/rear direct-acting stabilizer bars
Touring ride suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

