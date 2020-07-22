2006 Pontiac Montana

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER 3.5L SFI V6 ENGINE Convenience remote start INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS Compact spare tire w/underbody carrier/hoist Fixed rear window wiper w/delay & washer Centre non locking console Electric rear window defogger Instrument panel mounted pull-out cupholders Front door map pockets Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Electronic cruise control w/resume speed Safety Brake/transmission shift interlock Pwr front/rear disc brakes Driver/front passenger dual stage air bags Front row seat belts w/pre-tensioners Child safety seat top tether anchors Sliding door child safety locks Suspension Smooth ride suspension Exterior P225/60R17 all-season white lettered tires Charcoal body side bumpers & fascia Composite halogen headlamps w/auto headlight control & flash-to-pass feature Brushed aluminum finish roof rack w/side rails only Power Options Pwr steering Black pwr heated mirrors Retained accessory pwr Trim Charcoal fender flares Security Pass Key III theft deterrent system Media / Nav / Comm (8) speakers Mast antenna on fender Comfort Roof rail mounted overhead storage bin Seating 1st & 2nd row seat back storage compartments

Additional Features Body Colour Door Handles driver info centre Stainless steel exhaust 3.29 axle ratio Battery rundown protection 94.7 litre fuel tank Solar-Ray windshield Deep tint rear windows Particle filter Dash glove box Assist handles Rear cargo anchors Rear Convenience Centre Front license plate mounting kit 1st & 2nd row food management trays Tilt leather wrapped steering wheel w/radio controls Front/rear air conditioning/heating-inc: front/rear controls 1st, 2nd, 3rd row floor mats Overhead console w/interior lighting shut off switch, rail system Lighting-inc: centre & cargo dome lights, programmable entry/exit lights, theatre dimming, interior roof rail courtesy lights, reading lamps Instrumentation-inc: oil pressure, coolant temperature, trip odometer, low coolant sensors, engine oil life indicator

