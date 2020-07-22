Menu
2006 Pontiac Montana

139,934 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2006 Pontiac Montana

2006 Pontiac Montana

w/1SC

2006 Pontiac Montana

w/1SC

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

139,934KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5606418
  • Stock #: 20-7126A
  • VIN: 1GMDU03L26D242569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,934 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2006 Pontiac Montana is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This van has 139,934 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
3.5L SFI V6 ENGINE
remote start
INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Compact spare tire w/underbody carrier/hoist
Fixed rear window wiper w/delay & washer
Centre non locking console
Electric rear window defogger
Instrument panel mounted pull-out cupholders
Front door map pockets
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Electronic cruise control w/resume speed
Brake/transmission shift interlock
Pwr front/rear disc brakes
Driver/front passenger dual stage air bags
Front row seat belts w/pre-tensioners
Child safety seat top tether anchors
Sliding door child safety locks
Smooth ride suspension
P225/60R17 all-season white lettered tires
Charcoal body side bumpers & fascia
Composite halogen headlamps w/auto headlight control & flash-to-pass feature
Brushed aluminum finish roof rack w/side rails only
Pwr steering
Black pwr heated mirrors
Retained accessory pwr
Charcoal fender flares
Pass Key III theft deterrent system
(8) speakers
Mast antenna on fender
Roof rail mounted overhead storage bin
1st & 2nd row seat back storage compartments
Body Colour Door Handles
driver info centre
Stainless steel exhaust
3.29 axle ratio
Battery rundown protection
94.7 litre fuel tank
Solar-Ray windshield
Deep tint rear windows
Particle filter
Dash glove box
Assist handles
Rear cargo anchors
Rear Convenience Centre
Front license plate mounting kit
1st & 2nd row food management trays
Tilt leather wrapped steering wheel w/radio controls
Front/rear air conditioning/heating-inc: front/rear controls
1st, 2nd, 3rd row floor mats
Overhead console w/interior lighting shut off switch, rail system
Lighting-inc: centre & cargo dome lights, programmable entry/exit lights, theatre dimming, interior roof rail courtesy lights, reading lamps
Instrumentation-inc: oil pressure, coolant temperature, trip odometer, low coolant sensors, engine oil life indicator

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

