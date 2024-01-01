$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2006 Porsche Boxster
2006 Porsche Boxster
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WP0CA29886U713227
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 69,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa
2013 Dodge Challenger 2dr Cpe R/T Classic 151,527 KM $24,871 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury 254,307 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn EX w/Sunroof 176,987 KM $7,871 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email DriveTown Ottawa
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-822-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
DriveTown Ottawa
613-822-2725
2006 Porsche Boxster