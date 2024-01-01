Menu
Account
Sign In
Vehicle sold as is Comes in current condition No warranty implied

2006 Toyota Matrix

159,086 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Toyota Matrix

XR Vehicle sold AS IS

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota Matrix

XR Vehicle sold AS IS

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

Contact Seller

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,086KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1LR32E66C555322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 159,086 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle sold as is
Comes in current condition
No warranty implied

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

ABS Brakes

Additional Features

AWD
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota

Used 2016 Toyota Camry HYBRID LE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Toyota Camry HYBRID LE 76,375 KM $21,998 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2011 Toyota Corolla LE 108,071 KM $12,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Yaris LE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Toyota Yaris LE 26,969 KM $22,998 + tax & lic

Email Tony Graham Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Matrix