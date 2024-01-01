$7,500+ tax & licensing
2006 Toyota Matrix
2006 Toyota Matrix
XR Vehicle sold AS IS
XR Vehicle sold AS IS
XR Vehicle sold AS IS
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
159,086KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1LR32E66C555322
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 159,086 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle sold as is
Comes in current condition
No warranty implied
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Safety
ABS Brakes
Additional Features
AWD
4 Speed Automatic
Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
