2006 Volkswagen Jetta

2.5 LEATHER SUNROOF HTD SEATS ALLOYS

2006 Volkswagen Jetta

2.5 LEATHER SUNROOF HTD SEATS ALLOYS

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$2,987

  • 174,914KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4567152
  • Stock #: NC200050
  • VIN: 3VWNF31KX6M609783
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic

2.5L Automatic with leather interior, sunroof, heated seats, alloy wheels, cruise control, full power group incl power seat, AM/FM/6 CD, memory seat, heated mirrors, homelink, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Fresh trade-in but we are OVERSTOCKED !!! We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer This vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. We however feel it's a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
Comfort
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Entertainment Package
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Send A Message