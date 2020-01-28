2006 Volkswagen Jetta

2.5L Automatic with leather interior, sunroof, heated seats, alloy wheels, cruise control, full power group incl power seat, AM/FM/6 CD, memory seat, heated mirrors, homelink, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Fresh trade-in but we are OVERSTOCKED !!! We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer This vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. We however feel it's a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.