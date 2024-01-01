$2,999+ tax & licensing
2007 Audi A4
2.0T AWD | 6-SPEED | SUNROOF | HEATED LEATHER
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Light Silver Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 263,370 KM
Vehicle Description
RARE 6-SPEED MANUAL ALL-WHEEL DRIVE 2.0T W/ PREMIUM SUNROOF! Heated leather seats, automatic climate control, aftermarket Kenwood deck, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control and more! -- We are selling this vehicle as-is and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer: this vehicle is sold unfit, not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at your expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
