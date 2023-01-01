Menu
2007 BMW 3 Series

100,468 KM

335i Convertible bmw / 335i / modified / clean / low km

335i Convertible bmw / 335i / modified / clean / low km

100,468KM
Used
  • Stock #: L3-115
  • VIN: wbawl73597px42087

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 100,468 KM

2007 BMW 335i convertible with Stage 2 Tune. OEM Parts Included, only 100,000 km

This BMW is truly one of a kind. Stock these cars put out 300HP, but this one has been custom built by Robson Racing to put out approx 430 HP. It is RWD and manual, making it the ultimate drivers car. You wont find many visual changes to the car by design. The owner wanted a sleeper car, and in his words "assassin in a suit". Instead all the magic is hiding out of plain sight. New Charge Pipe, Cold Air intakes (x2), Downpipe, and Cats. The intercooler upgraded to be twice the size for cooling. Flywheel resurfaced, Stage 2 clutch, and short shift to handle all the power. This is tied together with a custom tune designed specifically for this car. No piggie-back tunes. Car is sitting on a new set of Michillin Pilot Sport 4s, second set of tires and rims included. OEM parts included.

Outside of aftermarket options this car is well equipped. Hard top convertible, brown leather interior, heated seats,dual climate, bluetooth, and more. Although not driven by last owner in the winter, this car has a few winter features specifically. There is a heat passthrough you can activate when you leave the car. This uses heat from the engine bay to keep the cabin warm when you are away. There is also a ski passthrough which is common, but this one has a twist. There is a build in ski bag so that hen you slide your skis through you don't get the interior dirty.

Car was extremely well taken care of an absolutely a must see.

The vehicle listed for sale is currently not physically present on our lot. It will be available for viewing and test driving by appointment only. Please don't hesitate to contact us to schedule an appointment or to obtain additional information about the vehicle. We appreciate your interest.

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome. Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.ioAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the year www.AutoAgents.io

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Traction Control

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

CD Player

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Rear Defrost

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Wood Trim Interior

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

