2007 BMW 3 Series

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 0 , 4 6 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10141128

10141128 Stock #: L3-115

L3-115 VIN: wbawl73597px42087

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 100,468 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rain Sensing Wipers Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.