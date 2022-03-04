Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 BMW 6 Series

116,244 KM

Details Description Features

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2007 BMW 6 Series

2007 BMW 6 Series

2dr Cabriolet 650i

Watch This Vehicle

2007 BMW 6 Series

2dr Cabriolet 650i

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 8477376
  2. 8477376
  3. 8477376
  4. 8477376
  5. 8477376
  6. 8477376
  7. 8477376
  8. 8477376
  9. 8477376
  10. 8477376
  11. 8477376
  12. 8477376
  13. 8477376
  14. 8477376
  15. 8477376
  16. 8477376
  17. 8477376
  18. 8477376
  19. 8477376
  20. 8477376
  21. 8477376
  22. 8477376
  23. 8477376
  24. 8477376
Contact Seller

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

116,244KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8477376
  • Stock #: 01578
  • VIN: WBAEK13527CN72495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 01578
  • Mileage 116,244 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Navigation
Parking Sensors
Sun Roof
Push Start
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Parking Sensors
Manual
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2016 Jeep Wrangler 4...
 36,258 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2008 Hummer H2 4WD 4...
 215,154 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2003 BMW Z4 Z4 2dr R...
 128,646 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory