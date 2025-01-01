$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2007 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
190,849KM
VIN 1D4GP25R87B241609
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6970A
- Mileage 190,849 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This van has 190,849 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Dual visor vanity mirrors
Front air conditioning
Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
Door ajar warning lamp
Low washer fluid warning signal
Front/rear 12-volt pwr outlets
Floor/cargo area carpeting
200-KPH speedometer
1st & 2nd row floor mats
Non-lockable underseat storage drawer
White face instrument cluster
Instrument panel w/black bezel
Centre instrument panel console w/open bin
Sliding door alert warning
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
140-amp alternator
3.3L OHV V6 ENGINE
500-amp maintenance free battery
Exterior
Sunscreen Glass
Front air dam
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Rear window intermittent wiper/washer
Dual fold-away pwr heated mirrors
Safety
Brake/Park Interlock
LATCH ready child seat anchor system
Dual note electric horn
Driver & front passenger advanced multistage air bags
Seating
Easy-out roller seats
Convenience
Time delay off halogen headlamps
Additional Features
Accent colour body-side & spat moulding
Driver side knee bolster air bag
Body colour front & rear fascias
Driver & passenger side sliding doors
Lamps-inc: front courtesy/map, liftgate flood, rear dome
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
