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2007 Ford F-150
2007 Ford F-150
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
174,000KM
VIN 1FTPW14V07FA95806
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N8434B
- Mileage 174,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2007 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Gloucester. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 174,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 5.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
glove box
SecuriLock anti-theft ignition (PATS)
Driver & front passenger grab handles
Dual rear grab handles
Colour-coordinated carpet
Pwr windows w/driver-side one-touch down
Delayed accessory pwr
Overhead rail system w/large storage bin
Rear dome lamp
Audio input jack
Outside temp & compass
Gauges-inc: fuel, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer, odometer
Interior lights-inc: front dome lamp, (2) map lights
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
110-amp alternator
Pwr steering
Pwr front/rear disc brakes
(2) front tow hooks
Spare tire lock
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
72-amp/hr 540 CCA maintenance-free HD battery
Long spindle double wishbone coil over shock front axle
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
Rear under frame spare tire carrier
2-ton jack
Exterior
Interval wipers
Cargo box lamp
Fixed rear window
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Front black lower valence & body colour fascia
Autolamp automatic on/off headlamps
Rear window privacy glass
(4) full-size doors
Safety
Dual note horn
Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags
Front seat centre 2-point lap belt
3-point safety belts at all rear seat positions
Front outboard non-SIR restraints
Front outboard 3-point safety belts w/height adjusters, pretensioners & energy management retractors-inc: autolock feature for child seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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613-521-XXXX(click to show)
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Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2007 Ford F-150