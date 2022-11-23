Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Ford Focus

150,099 KM

Details Description Features

$2,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2007 Ford Focus

2007 Ford Focus

ZX4 S

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Ford Focus

ZX4 S

Location

Kenny U-Pull

6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0

844-536-6987

  1. 9366637
  2. 9366637
  3. 9366637
  4. 9366637
  5. 9366637
  6. 9366637
  7. 9366637
  8. 9366637
  9. 9366637
Contact Seller

$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

150,099KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9366637
  • Stock #: 19-22-062638-07
  • VIN: 1FAFP34N27W296276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,099 KM

Vehicle Description

High vibration at idle. Likely motor mount. 2nd Set of rims and tires included.

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Ottawa to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Pulse Wiper  • Alloy Wheels  • Heated Seats  • Rear Window Defogger  • Second Row Foldin...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

2012 Nissan Versa 1....
 186,047 KM
$4,288 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Sonic
141,014 KM
$2,600 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Fusion SE
 150,174 KM
$2,500 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ottawa

6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory