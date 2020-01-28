Menu
2007 Honda Accord

Sdn EX-L

2007 Honda Accord

Sdn EX-L

Lancaster Auto Sales

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 170,556KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4561764
  • Stock #: 43543545
  • VIN: 1hgcm56777a803736
Exterior Colour
Carbon Bronze Pearl
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

--FACTORY NAVIGATION-- LEATHER--SUNROOF--POWER SEATS--4 CYLINDER--Just taken in on dealer trade! A clean and super well driving Accord with NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND , fully loaded model with all options available including a factory navigation unit (I didn't know they had them back then either! haha) . Vehicle comes fully certified and ready to drive!Book in a road test today!

