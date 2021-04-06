Menu
2007 Honda Civic

220,381 KM

Details Description Features

$2,436

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,436

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
REAR SPOILER | POWER GROUP | AIR COND

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$2,436

+ taxes & licensing

220,381KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6980411
  • Stock #: NC210338
  • VIN: 2HGFA15397H024109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # NC210338
  • Mileage 220,381 KM

Vehicle Description

5-Speed manual with air conditioning, rear spoiler, power group. Fresh trade-in....We are OVERSTOCKED !!! We need to move 30 cars this week. The boss said to drop the prices and send them to new homes. We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer This vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Halogen Headlamps
Anti-Theft
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

