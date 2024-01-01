Menu
Are you looking for a reliable 7 passenger van? Look no further than this 2007 Honda Odyssey EX-L! This family-friendly minivan is in excellent condition, featuring a spacious leather interior, a smooth ride, and all the comfort and convenience you need for long trips or daily commutes. It comes equipped with a sunroof, heated seats, and a premium sound system, ensuring everyone enjoys the journey. With a reputation for durability and safety, this Odyssey is a smart choice for anyone looking for a dependable vehicle at a great price. Timing belt has been changed, this vehicle is originally from California and very well maintained. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity—contact us today to schedule a test drive!

***NOTE: this vehicle has 107394 MILES which equates to 172,907kilometers***

Location

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,394MI
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNRL38697B105978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 107,394 MI

Vehicle Description

Are you looking for a reliable 7 passenger van? Look no further than this 2007 Honda Odyssey EX-L! This family-friendly minivan is in excellent condition, featuring a spacious leather interior, a smooth ride, and all the comfort and convenience you need for long trips or daily commutes. It comes equipped with a sunroof, heated seats, and a premium sound system, ensuring everyone enjoys the journey. With a reputation for durability and safety, this Odyssey is a smart choice for anyone looking for a dependable vehicle at a great price. Timing belt has been changed, this vehicle is originally from California and very well maintained. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity—contact us today to schedule a test drive!

***NOTE: this vehicle has 107394 MILES which equates to 172,907kilometers***

Finance Disclaimer: Finance pricing on this website is for website display purpose only. Please contact our office to confirm final pricing. Although the intention is to capture current prices as of the date of publication, pricing is subject to change without notice, and may not be accurate or completely current. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Information provided at this site does not constitute a guarantee of available prices or financing rate. See dealer for actual prices, payment, and complete details.

We invite you to see this vehicle at Presley's Auto Showcase on Carling Avenue just west of Island Park Drive. Call us today to book a test drive.TAXES AND LICENSE FEES ARE EXTRA.Ask us about our NO CHARGE limited Powertrain Warranty. This is for a limited time only. **Some conditions do apply.This vehicle will come with an Ontario Safety or Quebec Inspection.If you are looking to finance a car, Presley's Auto Showcase is your Ottawa, Ontario source for speedy online credit approval at the best car financing rates possible. Presley's Auto Showcase can pre-approve your car loan, even if your good credit rating has been compromised because of bad credit, low credit score, bankruptcy, repossession, collections or late payments. We also specialize in fast car loans for those who are retired, self employed, divorced, new immigrants or students. Let the knowledgeable and helpful auto loan specialists at Presley's Auto Showcase give you the personal touch.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

2007 Honda Odyssey