Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Honda Ridgeline

320,250 KM

Details Features

$5,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,700

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

Contact Seller
2007 Honda Ridgeline

2007 Honda Ridgeline

RTL

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Honda Ridgeline

RTL

Location

AutoAgents

88 Spadina Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Y 2C1

613-909-3884

  1. 8244270
  2. 8244270
  3. 8244270
  4. 8244270
  5. 8244270
  6. 8244270
  7. 8244270
  8. 8244270
  9. 8244270
  10. 8244270
  11. 8244270
  12. 8244270
Contact Seller

$5,700

+ taxes & licensing

320,250KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8244270
  • Stock #: AA409
  • VIN: 2HJYK16577H002447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # AA409
  • Mileage 320,250 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
CD Changer
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoAgents

2017 BMW 3 Series 32...
 112,500 KM
$24,500 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5 Sign...
 9,575 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 72,000 KM
$33,250 + tax & lic

Email AutoAgents

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

88 Spadina Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Y 2C1

Call Dealer

613-909-XXXX

(click to show)

613-909-3884

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory