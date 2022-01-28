$5,700+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,700
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2007 Honda Ridgeline
2007 Honda Ridgeline
RTL
Location
AutoAgents
88 Spadina Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Y 2C1
613-909-3884
$5,700
+ taxes & licensing
320,250KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8244270
- Stock #: AA409
- VIN: 2HJYK16577H002447
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # AA409
- Mileage 320,250 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
CD Changer
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AutoAgents
AutoAgents
88 Spadina Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Y 2C1