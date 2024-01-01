Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2007 Hyundai Sonata for sale in Ottawa, ON

2007 Hyundai Sonata

140,586 KM

Details

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Hyundai Sonata

Watch This Vehicle
11954574

2007 Hyundai Sonata

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1732504058
  2. 1732504058
  3. 1732504058
  4. 1732504058
  5. 1732504058
  6. 1732504058
  7. 1732504058
  8. 1732504058
  9. 1732504058
  10. 1732504058
  11. 1732504058
  12. 1732504058
  13. 1732504058
  14. 1732504058
  15. 1732504058
Contact Seller

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,586KM
As Is Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,586 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2012 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Dodge Journey SXT 121,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 118,523 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Lexus IS 250 4DR SDN AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Lexus IS 250 4DR SDN AWD 105,440 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

Contact Seller
2007 Hyundai Sonata