$3,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2007 Hyundai Sonata
2007 Hyundai Sonata
Location
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
613-218-3354
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140,586KM
As Is Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,586 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services
2012 Dodge Journey SXT 121,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 118,523 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
2014 Lexus IS 250 4DR SDN AWD 105,440 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Email AZ Auto Sales and Services
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Call Dealer
613-218-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
AZ Auto Sales and Services
613-218-3354
2007 Hyundai Sonata